Belkin's Thunderbolt 2 Dock Bridges Mac vs. PC Divide

While the death knell of the personal computer is wildly over estimated, it is undeniable that desktop PC sales have flagged in recent years. With most users opting for a laptop's combination of power and portability, some still search for a way to recapture more of that desktop experience when working at home. Belkin's new laptop dock offers a speedy Thunderbolt 2 connection in hopes of rekindling some of that desktop magic.

Belkin's $300 Thunderbolt 2 Express Dock HD was designed to accommodate both Mac and PC laptops with not one, but two Thunderbolt 2 ports. The brushed aluminum dock can support a total of eight devices with its three USB 3.0 ports, one audio-out port, combo mic/headphone jack, gigabit Ethernet jack and one HDMI port. You can even daisy chain up to five docks to create a colossus of connectivity, if you are truly desperate for ports. Belkin's dock even supports 4K monitors, although only on OS X 10.10. Plus the monitor in question must support video over Thunderbolt.

Belkin includes a 3.2-foot Thunderbolt cable for establishing the 20 Gbps connection. That's two times faster than normal Thunderbolt and four times faster than USB 3.0. The dock's three USB ports are available to use as charging outlets even when not connected to a computer, making it a convenient place to juice up your phone or tablet.

The best part is that for users who can't wait to live life in the fast lane, the Thunderbolt 2 Express Dock Hd is available now, direct from Belkin. Just keep in mind you will need to be running OS X 10.9 or later on Mac, and Windows 7 or newer on PCs.