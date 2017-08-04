20 Awesomely Weird USB Gadgets

Don't limit your computer's versatile USB ports to office peripherals or dongles, when there are so many awesome USB gadgets out there. We've rounded up some of the coolest (and weirdest) USB gadgets you can buy, which range from the surprisingly useful to the mostly impractical. From a cooling neck tie to a healing owl, these are some of the strangest USB gadgets you can buy.

Handmade pentode USB extension

This pentode tube extension is for anyone who has ever been annoyed by subtle data transfer indicators. This steampunk-style peripheral lights up brightly whenever you plug in a USB 2.0 device, and it makes file transfers or peripheral setups that much more interesting. The Latvian-style wood carvings and braided cable are nice aesthetic touches, earning this gadget a rightful place on your desk. Credit: Slavatech

Robot USB hub

This friendly robot companion comes to life — with vivid, blinking blue eyes — whenever you plug it into your computer. It also has rubberized wheels for easy mobility, and adjustable arms for creating whatever expression you can imagine. But there's no reason to fear that it will become sentient; this robot promises to faithfully serve as your personal four-port USB hub. Credit: Colorful Items

Westminster USB vacuum

Compressed-air dusters are hopelessly industrial and feel uncomfortably cold, but to clean your system, you can always upgrade to the world's smallest USB-powered vacuum. Dust and crumbs won't stand a chance against this vacuum's reusable filter, ergonomic design or extended 4-foot connection wire. You don't have to worry about batteries or unnecessary power draw, either (there's a dedicated power button), but you'll need to make your peace with the randomized color options. Credit: Westminster

Flying T. rex helicopter

Orchestrate your own Jurassic Park adventure with this USB-powered T. rex helicopter. With a high-gloss paint job and mechanical whirring rotors, it's sure to grab your co-workers' attention. A full charge gives you 10 minutes of flying time, which is perfect for pursuing your aviation dreams over a lunch break. Its IR sensor relies on your hand movement for the controls, so you'll never have to worry about batteries, either. Credit: Velocity Toys

Healing Owl forest gadget

Owls are wise and watchful creatures, so it's always a good idea to keep one right by your side. This figurine sits calmly next to your computer, watching and judging everyone else around you. However, once you plug it into the USB port, it glances shiftily from side to side and even swivels its head. This majestic bird gadget comes in either snowy white or light gray, but either is a suitable avian companion for any office environment. Credit: Cube Inc

USB Scent Flower

This USB-powered fragrance emitter can mentally transport you away from your stale office to a faraway environment of your choice. Once you buy your first emitter, you'll be able to swap out the scented aroma refills for a number of calming scents, including "purple lavender," "pink jasmine," "ocean breeze" and "white chamomile." If you have multiple USB ports, you could even try to combine multiple fragrances for a unique olfactory experience. Credit: USB Flower LTD

Soondar USB multimeter

This USB multimeter measures current and voltage readings off of any USB device, without any extra wires. This compact utility, which is about the size of a typical flash drive, features a vibrant, blue, translucent casing and a large digital screen, so it's easy to transport and convenient to use wherever you need it. All you need to do is plug it in, and its display will start alternating between current and voltage readings. Credit: Soondar

USB coffee warmer

Want to keep your drink warm without leaving your desk? Then this USB-powered coffee warmer is a great accessory for you. It can keep drinks heated at up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. It features an open design, uses a 3-foot cable and weighs only 0.28 pounds, so you can keep your drink hot wherever there's a USB port (regardless of drink’s size). Credit: smileshop999

Dancing Groot figure

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise may be fun, but this dancing baby Groot figurine is even cooler. Plug this into your laptop's USB port, and watch it dance to the melody of the "I Want You Back" from the movie's soundtrack. If you ever get sick of the song, there's also a built-in mode that lets Groot groove to the rhythm of any other music or noises in the room. At nearly 10 inches tall, this is one dancing plant that's hard to ignore. Credit: E-Buyz

SN-RIGGOR Portable USB-C fan

USB Type-C is an incredibly versatile port, but the real reason you’ll want one on all your devices is for this nifty fan. Useful for both laptops and smartphones, this tiny, colorful windmill plugs straight into your USB Type-C device and starts the airflow. These fans are highly portable and light on battery drain; each is rated at only 5 volts and consumes 1 watt of power. You get six colorful fans in the package: green, yellow, pink, blue, black and white. Credit: SN-RIGGOR

Soondar flexible astronaut LED light

With this flexible astronaut light, you won't have to forge into the dark ever again. Sending rays of bright LED lighting down upon your keyboard, this space adventurer sees no reason fading light has to limit your productivity. It suspends above your keyboard via its flexible tether, watching over every keystroke with a quiet curiosity. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better copilot to help navigate the abyss of (work)space than this friendly space traveler. Credit: Soondar

ThinkGeek USB Pet Rock

Taking care of a pet rock is a fundamental life experience. This timeless companion connects to your computer using a USB cable and works without drawing any precious power from your battery. Your rock doesn't need to be fed, watered or even entertained, though I'm sure it would appreciate the effort. If you've ever wanted to start a lifelong friendship with an inanimate object, there's no need to delay any further; your pet rock is waiting for you. Credit: ThinkGeek

WiebeTech Programmable Mouse Jiggler

Keeping your screen or any windows active can be a chore, especially if you're too lazy to move the cursor yourself. Offering a more hands-off approach for all types of procrastinators, this USB gadget can be programmed to "jiggle" the mouse every so often to keep the screen awake, with color LED indicators to confirm its operations. You can even adjust how often the mouse moves and how drastically it changes positions. Credit: WiebeTech

Compact paper shredder/letter opener

Want the convenience of a USB paper shredder, but without any of the paper mess? Shred all of your secret documents with this compact device, which has a slot wide enough to accommodate A6-size paper and a clear receptacle at the bottom for conveniently collecting all the evidence. There's also a letter-opening apparatus on the top, which can help make quick work of all that pesky junk mail. Credit: Kikar

USB Cooling Necktie

Ever feel like your neck is getting too warm for comfort, but still need to maintain a formal appearance? Just plug this cooling necktie into the closest USB port, and retain that sharp style. The connection wire runs down the tie's surface, and the power switch is discreet, so you'll be able to keep cool without drawing any unnecessary attention. Credit: Japan Trend Shop

USB Aroma Leaf

If your glasses or (waterproof) watch are dirty, and you can’t find a cloth to clean them with, don’t worry, just put them in this little USB-powered washing machine! Plug it into your computer’s USB port, add water, detergent, and the dirty item, and watch it get clean with the “deceptively small for its power” motor! How have you survived this long without a mini washing machine at your desk? Credit: Japan Trend Shop

Tougs USB Type-C endoscopic camera

Maybe it's difficult to see the power outlets behind your desk, or perhaps you're moonlighting as an unlicensed physician (which we don't recommend). But whatever the case may be, this waterproof borescope camera is a great way to explore hard-to-reach environments. It includes three types of USB connectors: USB-A, micro USB and USB-C. Credit: Tougs

Mini USB Washing Machine

Washing your gadgets and wires has never been easier than with this USB-powered washing machine. With a powerful motor and a fitted lid, it's the perfect place to get rid of dirt and germs from small office gadgets, watches, keys or other possessions. With this accessory, you can wash your items for a full 10 minutes before you'll need to start the next cycle. Credit: Japan Trend Shop

8Bitdo DPad USB Hub

This directional-pad USB hub lights up with each USB accessory you plug in and adds a retro arcade feel to your desk. It's not a functional game controller, but none of your co-workers would blame you for using it like one. Go ahead and hold it up to the screen for hours of imaginary enjoyment, or pass it off to a colleague so they can join in on the fun. Credit: 8Bitdo

USB thermoelectric cooler and warmer

USB refrigerators are old news. Now, we live in a world where you can keep drinks at cold or warm temperatures at your desk so you don't have to take the risk that someone will take it from the office refrigerator. This high-tech beverage companion keeps drinks cool down to 46 degrees Fahrenheit and as hot as 149 degrees F. It features a sharp gray-and-red design with helpful LED indicator lights on the inside. Credit: ThinkGeek