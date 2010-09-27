Avaya Launches New Business A175 tablet flaunting Flare user interface

Who needs a fancy office or power-packed computer, when you can have Avaya's new A175 in your cubicle, an all-in-one communication and multimedia tool. Avaya recently released the $1,500 enterprise tablet, which is designed to be used at a cubicle and also acts as an SIP phone and an office collaboration tool.

The 11.5-inch A175 Avaya includes the "Aura 6.0 Flare Experience," which is a form of custom communications software that sits on top of the tablet's Android OS. The software provides an on-screen central dashboard that highlights active or in-progress communications.

What sets this tablet apart is its ability to drag-and-drop voice and video calling and conferencing. Users can separate from a call to engage in side conversations – either through voice, email or IM – without interrupting the original call.

Another cool feature, is a touch and swipe user interface that allows workers to communicate in any mode, check messages, schedule meetings and appointments, and receive alerts or reminders. The tablet also touts a slick virtual ‘Rolodex’ that allows users to scan their corporate and personal lists of contacts - including those from social networks - and find out whether that person is available and how he/she prefers to communicate and initiate a connection.

Check out the product demo video below:

via Netbook News