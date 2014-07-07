AT&T Shaves Half Off LG G Watch for G3 Buyers

LG and AT&T are coming out of the gate swinging with the new LG G3 and the Android Wear-powered G Watch. Beginning July 8th, those who pre-order the new phone will get 50 percent off the smartwatch. That means the normally $229 wrist device will cost you about $115, which is less than the Pebble Steel.

The half-off discount will also apply to other accessories include the Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset and G3 Quick Circle Folio Case. The LG G3 will go for $0 down and no annual contract, with monthly payments of $24.17. Or, you can sign up for a two-year contract and spend $199 on the phone. Both the watch and phone will be available in stores July 11.

MORE: Best Smartwatches 2014

The LG G Watch was one of three smartwatches announced at this year's Google I/O developer's conference. The G Watch is one of the first wearables to use the Android Wear platform featuring great voice controls and predictive notifications. We didn't love the amount of swiping needed to navigate the UI, but the 1.65-inch always-on display and comfortable band were definite pros.

The LG G3 sports a gorgeous 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 QHD display and sports a speedy quad-core CPU. We also liked the Laser Auto Focus for the phone's 13-megapixel rear camera. As smartphone camera's go, this is the best Android-powered one to date. However, the G3 does suffer from a few flaws like merely average battery life and a somewhat dim screen.