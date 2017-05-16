Apple Launching Three New Laptops in June (Report)

Was the most recent MacBook Pro not "pro" enough for you? According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple will be refreshing its laptop lineup at its WWDC conference in June with three new computers.

According to the report, the MacBook Pro will be updated with Intel's 7th-generation Kaby Lake CPU, and the company will also bump up the processor in the 12-inch MacBook, which currently uses a 6th Generation Core M CPU.

The third laptop is surprising: a MacBook Air. Apparently the laptop, Apple's cheapest at $999, may also get a new CPU because sales are still strong.

The article doesn't mention any RAM upgrades. The lack of a 32GB option was one of the biggest complaints about the MacBook Pro. It also doesn't address the concerns about a move exclusively to USB Type-C. These may not be enough to satisfy serious professional users. Apple has been rumored to be making its own CPUs, but those don't appear to be showing up in these new laptops.

Should this pan out, WWDC will be a hardware heavy show, with three laptops as well as a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Apple typically focuses on new software and operating system updates at this show, and you need to go back to 2013 for the last time hardware was a serious focus.

Image: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide

