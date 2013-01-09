AMD Announces Four New APUs Codenamed Temash, Kabini, Richland and Kaveri

Here at CES 2013, AMD took the wraps off four new APUs that are slated for release at different points throughout this year. Their codenames are Temash, Kabini, Richland and Kaveri, and each plays a different role in the firm's mission to improve its position in the marketplace.

The Richland and Kaveri APUs will be geared toward the high-end notebook market, and AMD claims that Richland will perform up to 40 percent better than its previous generation of A-Series APUs. Kabini is a 15-watt quad core APU that's expected to appear in budget notebooks, while Temash will be powering 9- to 11-inch tablets and hybrids. AMD claims that Temash will provide 100 percent better graphics performance than its Hondo predecessor. Temash, Kabini and Richland will hit the market in the first half of this year. This November AMD expects to release its Kaveri APU, which will also be aimed at the high-end market.

It'll be interesting to see what effect these APUs will have on AMD's ongoing war with Intel. In the meantime, we'll be eagerly awaiting releases of systems powered by these new APUs. Stay tuned for full reviews of systems outfitted with AMD's newest processors, as well as all things CES 2013.