7 Great $.01 Phones for Black Friday

If there was ever a time to commit to a long-term (2-year) relationship, it's now. As part of their Black Friday and holiday sale, Amazon Wireless's 'penny-pincher sale' is offering up all phones from Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T for just $0.01 when paired with a new two-year contract. The deals are available from midnight November 21, 2011 through 11:59 p.m. PDT November 28, 2011. These aren't outdated devices either. Check out the top options below, many of which were included in our updated top smartphones list.

Samsung Galaxy S II Epic Touch 4G (Sprint)

Samsung's latest superphone boasts an ultra-slim design, a gorgeous screen, dual-core performance, and super-fast 4G speeds. Although Sprint's 4G isn't the best in the business, this phone still claimed 4 stars and received our Editor's Choice ranking. Read our review of the Epic Touch 4G.

Motorola Droid RAZR 4G (Verizon Wireless)

The Motorola Droid RAZR is the slimmest smartphone yet, and it offers a gorgeous Super AMOLED screen along with screaming 4G speeds. Read our four-star and Editor's Choice review of the Droid RAZR 4G.

Motorola Atrix 2 4G (AT&T)

The Motorola Atrix 2 delivers a bigger and brighter display than the Atrix 4G and a sharper 8-megapixel camera in a solid design. Read our four-star, Editor's Choice review of the Motorola Atrix 2.

HTC EVO 3D 4G (Sprint)

The glasses-free 3D screen is nifty, but it's the EVO 3D's dual-core performance, smart Sense software, and impressive 4G speeds that make it a winner. Read our four-star, Editor's Choice review of the Evo 3D.

Motorola Photon 4G (Sprint)

With a solid QWERTY keyboard and the fastest camera we've ever seen on a phone, the T-Mobile MyTouch 4G is one formidable Android slider. Read our four-star, Editor's Choice review of the Photon 4G here.

Samsung Focus Flash 4G Windows Phone (AT&T)

The Samsung Focus Flash is a compact Windows Phone with a great display and a very affordable price. It crams an AMOLED display and a fast 1.4-GHz processor inside a light and compact design. Read our four-star review of the Flash.

LG Thrill 4G (AT&T)

Featuring a glasses-free 3D display and fast dual-core performance, the LG Thrill 4G is a steal. Its quick performance, good sound, and fun 3D experience all come at a great price. Read our four-star review of the Thrill 4G.