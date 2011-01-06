4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Tab Coming On Verizon Wireless

In addition to a Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab, Samsung announced a new 4G Galaxy Tab to be released on Verizon Wireless. The tablet will sport the same 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel display and run Android 2.2.

An improvement over the 1-GHz / 3-MP original, this Tab has a 1.2-GHz Cortex A8 Hummingbird processor under the hood and boasts a 5-megapixel camera and a 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera for video chat (Fring, Qik, and Skype are all supported).

Samsung also includes the company's Social Hub for sending and receiving messages and texts and the Media Hub for purchasing and renting movies and TV shows. Still, the biggest draw of this updated Tab is the faster 4G network. So far, there's no pricing or release date information, but we'll be testing this tablet's performance as soon as we can get our mitts on it.