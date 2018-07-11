11-inch iPad Pro, New MacBook Air on Way (Report)

The Apple rumor mill continues to churn at a fever pitch, this time by way of the latest research note from reputable Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo suggests that a slew of new Apple devices are slated to launch this fall, including a new 11-inch iPad Pro with Face ID as well as a complete refresh of the MacBook, MacBook Pro and iMac line.

One of the more notable nuggets of Kuo's latest note is the 11-inch iPad Pro, which would replace the 10.5-inch version and launch alongside an updated version of the existing 12.9-inch model.

On the Mac front, Kuo suggests that the MacBook, Mac mini and iMac are all slated to get CPU upgrades, in addition to a new low-price notebook that could mark the return of the MacBook Air series.

Other potential hardware upgrades discussed in Kuo's latest report include three new iPhone models (5.8-inch OLED, 6.5-inch OELD, 6.1-inch LCD), which lines up with most of the iPhone rumors we've heard as of late. The next Apple Watch is expected to launch with larger display options, and Apple's AirPod earbuds may get a refresh.

