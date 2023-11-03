Windows 11 23H2 update: How to download it now

News
By Sarah Chaney
published

Check out Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 23H2 update

Windows 11
Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 11 2023 Update on Tuesday, also known as Windows 11, version 23H2. This update isn’t nearly as large as the major Windows 11 update in September, which brought improved video calls, better gaming features, battery optimization, and new Copilot-based AI features.

John Cable, the VP of Windows Servicing and Delivery at Microsoft, describes this update as a “scoped, cumulative release” that includes recently announced features and new enhancements users haven’t seen before. With the 23H2 update, one of the biggest changes you’ll see is Chat replaced with Microsoft Teams, and you can use the app for free to chat, call, and meet with people, as well as send and receive texts from your Android phone via Microsoft Teams. 

Microsoft is also making it easier for people to manage system applications by changing where you’ll find them in settings. With this change, you’ll have an easier time discerning which apps came pre-installed on your PC. Microsoft is slowing letting users deflate bloatware, so making these apps easier to locate is a step in the right direction.

None of the changes in Windows 11, version 23H2 are groundbreaking, but as the latest stable Windows 11 update, it’s always a good idea to download it as soon as possible, if not just to get the latest security improvements. Here’s how to download the new Windows 11 23H2 update in a few simple steps.

How to download the Windows 11 23H2 update

1. Head to the Settings app on your PC. The easiest way to do this is by using the Search bar at the bottom to type in “Settings” and click on the Settings app icon when it pops up.

How to install Windows 11 updates

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Locate Windows Update in the menu on the left side of your screen. 

3. Toggle on Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available. If this is toggled off, you may get an error when you try to download and install the update. 

How to install Windows 11 updates

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. If you don’t see the version 23H2 update listed at the top of the Windows Update screen, select the blue Check for updates button.

5. Select Download and install next to the Windows 11 23H2 update. If you get an error, you can select Retry to see if it’ll correct itself. 

How to install Windows 11 updates

(Image credit: Microsoft)

John Cable notes that if the company “detects that your device may have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, [it] may put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved.”

6. After the Windows 11 23H2 update is successfully downloaded and installed, you’ll need to restart your PC before you’ll see any new features. Select the blue Restart now button on the Windows Update screen to do this.

How to install Windows 11 updates

(Image credit: Microsoft)
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 332 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
4
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6...
Walmart
$2,019
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
6
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,700
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
7
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View
HP Envy 16
Our Review
8
HP Inc. ENVY Laptop Computer...
Target
View
HP Envy 16
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
9
HP 16" ENVY 16-h1010nr...
BHPhoto
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio for...
Microsoft US
$1,619.99
View
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney