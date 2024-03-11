Some OneDrive users will lose this great feature on March 29th — are you affected?

News
By Momo Tabari
published

OneDrive to lose URL uploading on March 29th

OneDrive
(Image credit: Getty Images / TravelCouples)

Microsoft's cloud storage service, OneDrive, is confirmed to be removing a key feature that has been in preview for a little over two years now. Available to specific users since September 2021, the feature lets files be uploaded through OneDrive directly through a URL rather than a download.

Considering the feature was exclusively available in preview builds of OneDrive, it won't impact a large number of people. But if you were someone who found use in it, the company claims it will stop working on March 29.

Why Microsoft is cutting this OneDrive feature

OneDrive's ability to upload items through a URL rather than a download is an effective method of cutting out the middleman. It means that a remote OneDrive server can handle the file's bytes without having to touch your storage device. Microsoft's dedicated page to the feature claims it is "especially useful for mobile clients or browser add-ins, where the file contents aren't available or are expensive to transfer."

There's no question about whether or not this feature is useful, so going so far as to remove it after having been available for more than two years should come with good reason. Microsoft's Principal Product Manager, Patrick Rodgers, claimed that it was "experimental" and resulted in "low usage and high maintenance costs." 

Considering the feature wasn't ever publicly released, it's perhaps unfair to assume it wouldn't have been used more upon a proper launch. But if the company felt it wasn't worth spending money on, then there's not much to be done about it, even though some users will likely be disappointed by its removal.

Rodgers even claims that "it does not align with our vision for OneDrive," specifically citing it as a "cloud storage service that syncs your files across devices." This could be in reference to the URL feature mostly being used to grab links for files from places on the internet rather than maintain a space for the user's own files. Even then, you can still download anything online and upload it to the service, but it seems the costs just aren't worth it for how few use URL uploading at the moment.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 124 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
$1,999
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(14-inch)
Our Review
2
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11...
Lenovo USA
$2,619
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
4
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
$688.95
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
6
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
7
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
Our Review
9
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9...
Walmart
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
10
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View
Load more deals
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.