Windows 11 may get this literally game-changing feature in 2024 — here's what we know

Microsoft appears to be working on an AI graphics upscaling system for Windows 11. Twitter user PhantomOcean3 (via The Verge) discovered the feature in test versions of Windows 11 this weekend. Microsoft describes the automatic super-resolution as using "AI to make supported games play more smoothly with enhanced details."

Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology works similarly, using AI to increase frame rates, upscale game resolutions, and improve image quality. AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) and Intel's Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) variants also function similarly. So the technology is being developed on multiple fronts, though Nvidia did have a bit of a head-start. We were blown away by the impact of DLSS 3.0 when we first tested it last year.

Why would Windows 11 graphics upscaling matter?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

With versions of super sampling available from all three PC GPU manufacturers, why would you even bother with a Microsoft version? Windows 11 is already a pretty bloated operating system.

We're not entirely certain on the details as Microsoft has yet to officially announce their super resolution feature. So it may not require any specific hardware, which could be one benefit to having a Windows native feature as opposed to the Nvidia, AMD, or Intel variants that require specific GPU architecture. So the Windows feature may allow users to experience super resolution scaling without needing to buy a new GPU.

Additionally, the test versions of Windows 11 appear to integrate color management into the display settings menu on Windows 11. This will make it easier for users to set specific color profiles for the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts. Users can also set up an automated system to control color management, to ensure all apps have accurate colors. There is some hope this will mean more HDR support on Windows, as enabling HDR can often lead to a dim-appearing or washed-out display.

As Microsoft's super sampling system is still in test phases, we don't have concrete details on how it will function or when it will launch but we can expect it in the near future.