How to get GPT-4 for free with Copilot on Android and iOS

Microsoft's Copilot, the AI formerly known as Bing Chat, has quietly launched as a dedicated app for smartphones so users no longer need to use Bing in order to access the assistant. Copilot is now available for Android and iOS systems. Android users will need to be running a version of Android 11 or newer, while iPhone users will need to be running iOS 15 or higher.

Copilot functions similarly to ChatGPT, as both use the GPT AI model. You can use Copilot to generate images using DALL-E, draft e-mails, write documents, summarize long text, answer questions, and even find the best online shopping deals. Arguably, the most importation feature of the free application is access to GPT-4, without needing to pay a subscription fee like you do with ChatGPT.

How to get GPT-4 for free

Step 1: Download the Microsoft Copilot App from the Google Play store or App Store

Download the from the Google Play store or App Store Step 2: Open the app, hit " Continue " to accept the terms and conditions

Open the app, hit " " to accept the terms and conditions Step 3: Select " While using the app " when prompted to give location permissions

Select " " when prompted to give location permissions Step 4: Toggle " Use GPT-4 " on from the main screen

Toggle " " on from the main screen Step 5: Profit!

You can then interact with the assistant using images from your camera, through voice prompts, or through text. All using the latest version of OpenAI's multimodal GPT learning system. The functionality is still a bit limited, but the Copilot app offers a streamlined approach to Microsoft's AI assistant which is a nice upgrade from the Bing app's AI integration.