With effective noise cancellation and great midrange acoustic fidelity, the Denon AH-NC800 is one of the better pair of headphones on the market.

The AH-NC800 headphones from Denon sound impressive--as they should, at nearly $350--and they score big in the comfort department thanks to extra-large earcups and very soft padding. The compact rigid case will keep them safe in your carry-on luggage.

The detail in the midrange on the AH-NC800 was excellent, if a bit recessed. Acoustic songs sounded best to our ears.

The AH-NC800's noise cancellation is effective enough to reduce low- and mid-frequency hum without introducing too much hiss, and the feature is powered by a single AAA battery (included), which lasts about 40 hours.

The NC800 may not have tons of extra features such as iPod control or wireless capability, but these cans do what they're designed to do well. Despite not being as quiet as the Bose Quiet Comfort 15, the NC800's sound quality and comfort are on a par with or better than the Bose set and justify the extra $50.