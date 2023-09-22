Some iPhone 15 Pro owners are reporting defects — here's what to look for

It’s not uncommon for a smartphone manufacturer to have issues at launch. In fact, it’s actually uncommon for them not to. With the iPhone 15 Pro, there are two issues right now that users need to be on the lookout for.

The titanium chassis on the iPhone 15 Pro supposedly changes color when it interacts with oils from your skin. Then, some iPhone 15 users are reporting misalignment between the display and the frame, and Apple has yet to comment on what users should do if they spot this defect. The first issue is easily fixable, whereas the second issue may require replacement.

Here’s what to check on your iPhone 15 Pro if you’ve already preordered one or you plan on picking one up.

How to spot these two issues on your iPhone 15 Pro

A few X (formerly Twitter) users, including Andrew Clare (@andrewjclare), called attention to their iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium chassis uneven coloring, so Apple added some extra details to a support document about cleaning your iPhone. According to Apple, “For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band.”

The finger prints look shockingly bad 🤯 Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium 🫢 pic.twitter.com/c8laYUPuYfSeptember 15, 2023

Users can breathe a sigh of relief knowing this color change isn’t permanent. If your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max has been exposed to oil from your skin, simply use a “soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth” to wipe your iPhone and “restore the original look.” To prevent the chassis from changing color in the first place (and also to prevent cracks and scratches), invest in a case for your iPhone .

Another X user, Majin Bu ( @MajinBuOfficial ) discovered alignment issues with the screen and the frame edges. You can see in the shared pictures that the screen sticks out a little past the frame, and that clearly isn’t how the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max appear in promotional images.

It appears that some units of the iPhone 15 Pro are defective. The coloring was not applied evenly, furthermore the screen seems not to be perfectly aligned with the edges pic.twitter.com/krzhz4gv4fSeptember 22, 2023

The color-changing issue is easily wiped away, but this misalignment between the frame and screen will likely warrant a replacement unit by Apple. As of now, Apple hasn’t commented on the possible replacement of any devices. Today is the official release day for both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, so we'll quickly see if enough users are noticing the alignment issues to prompt a quick response from Apple.