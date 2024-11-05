This new iOS 18 feature could end iPhone users' battery anxiety for good

It feels like Apple's iOS 18.2 developer beta 1 just came out with fun new features to play with, but it's already time to move on to what's new with the iOS 18.2 developer beta 2, which made its debut on Monday.

The iOS 18.2 dev beta 2 adds multiple exciting features, like ChatGPT integration with Siri and a new ability to create an image in Notes via Apple Intelligence, as well as helpful settings that'll improve your quality of life as an iPhone user. In my opinion, the most compelling new feature in settings is a framework called "BatteryIntelligence," first spotted in code by 9to5Mac.

This new feature will supposedly calculate how long it'll take your phone to fully recharge, a feature iPhone users were previously only able to access via the Charging Time shortcut or a third-party app. This update will also send users a notification if they're using a slow charger.

Both of these new features will be useful for last-minute charging emergencies, helping you gauge how long you have to wait until your phone's fully charged, or up to a specific percentage. 9to5Mac says you'll "have the option of receiving a notification with an estimate of how long it will take for the charge to reach 80%, for example."

For iPhone users with anxiety over the extended life of your phone's battery, there's a game-changing feature that might already be available to you via iOS 18: charging limit options.

Extend your iPhone's battery life by setting charging limits

Charging your phone to 100% every time will make the battery's overall longevity decrease. To help extend your phone's overall life, you should aim to charge it between 80 and 95%. Luckily, Apple made that an easier task to manage via iOS 18.

Through your Settings app, tap Battery, select Charging, and then set your preferred charging limit. For most people, an 80% charging limit will be recommended, but Apple expanded the options to include 85%, 90%, and 95%.

Some Android phones, like Galaxy phones, currently have the option to cap charging at 80%. Pixel phones may have this charging limit soon as well (via TechRadar), but there aren't any major Android phones that'll let you customize the max percentage your phone starts charging at — a pretty big win for Apple.

Right now, you can only use this setting if you have an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 model with iOS 18 downloaded and installed. It's not clear if Apple can or will bring this feature to older iPhones, but it's a great reason to upgrade if you've been on the fence about it.