iOS 18.1 releases next week, bringing Apple Intelligence to iPhone 15 and 16

Apple Intelligence is finally making its way to compatible iPhones as the latest iOS 18.1 update (containing a host of new features) is expected to be released next week.

Since its announcement at this year's WWDC, Apple Intelligence has become one of the most anticipated iOS 18 arrivals.

The AI-backed toolset will add all new features to several apps within Apple's ecosystem, with the company promising a "more personal and capable" iPhone than ever before.

We've already seen iOS 18 deliver some excellent customization options, a Photos overhaul, and the adoption of RCS in Messages. However, Apple Intelligence will introduce an entirely new wave of features backed by generative AI that is ready to transform the iPhone experience for many.

iOS 18.1: What's new?

Launching alongside iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, iOS 18.1 will feature the first of several Apple Intelligence features arriving on iPhone.

While anticipated features such as Genmojis, the Image Playground, and Siri's major overhaul aren't expected until future versions, iOS 18.1 features several AI-backed writing and productivity tools for you to make use of while you wait.

These features include new proofreading and generative rewriting tools for text, the ability to summarize emails and webpages for a bite-size rundown, smart replies in Mail and Messages, notification summaries, and the option to summarize audio transcripts.

Outside of the writing tools, iOS 18.1 will also include the option to remove unwanted elements from photos, similar to Google's Magic Editor, the option to record phone calls, and the chance to create "Memory movies" from the contents of your photo reel using a short description.

Apple Intelligence: Which iPhones are compatible?

Apple Intelligence is designed to run on Apple's most recent chipsets including the A17 Pro and A18+. A full list of phones that support Apple Intelligence is found below:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16 Plus

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple Intelligence: Skip the waitlist

According to 9to5Mac, once Apple releases iOS 18.1 users may find themselves on a waitlist before they can access the latest Apple Intelligence features.

To join the waitlist, users will need to navigate to Settings, choose Apple Intelligence & Siri, and agree to access the new features.

While time spent on the waitlist has been short in public betas, a much wider release could cause a longer delay. However, it is possible to download the iOS 18.1 public beta today and sign up for the waitlist early.

Doing so requires you to join Apple's Beta Software Program. It's free, and it gives you access to the latest updates ahead of their public release. However, be warned.

Beta testing isn't all early access, sunshine, and kittens. Some betas risk potentially damaging your phone or other devices, similar to how iPadOS 18 bricked M4 iPad Pros on release, and how Apple Watch's watchOS 11.1 beta update caused havoc with the company's smartwatches also.