Pixel users won’t have to wait long for Android 15: Release date revealed in Beta update note

Android 15 is right around the corner — but only for Pixel users.

A recent message spotted in an Android Beta Exit update appears to confirm rumors about when Google will release Android 15. The good news is the release date is coming up fast, so you might not have to wait long. Unfortunately, if you don’t have a Pixel phone, you probably won’t have access to the update on day one.

Here‘s a look at the rumored release window for Android 15 and when you can expect to get the update if you don’t have a Pixel phone.

Google has quietly released a hint about the Android 15 release date in the notes for the Android Beta Exit update, as originally spotted by Android Authority. The Android Beta Exit update is for users who were previously enrolled in Google’s Android Beta program but opted out, which prompts an update to roll back their device to the most recent public release of Android.

The update includes a note stating, “If you are waiting for the Android 15 stable update, please ignore this OTA till Android 15 is available in October.”

This is straight from Google, so we now know Android 15 will launch on Pixel devices sometime in October. That lines up with Google’s past few Android update release dates:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Update Release date (Pixel phones) Android 14 October 4, 2023 Android 13 August 15, 2022 Android 12 October 19, 2021 Android 11 September 8, 2020

An October release date is later than earlier rumors hinted but is still consistent with Google’s release date patterns. Google tends to launch Android updates in late summer or early fall with the last two out of four updates rolling out in October. Beyond that, it’s hard to say for sure what the exact release date will be, but Android Authority‘s report claims it will fall near the middle of the month.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s important to note that this mid-October release date is only for Pixel phones. If your Android phone is not a Pixel, you may be in for a longer wait.

When will all Android users get Android 15?

Since Pixel phones are designed by Google, they’re first in line to receive Android updates. If you have an Android phone that’s not a Pixel, you will have to wait a bit longer. How long it will take for your phone to get Android 15 depends on the phone manufacturer since each one is responsible for rolling out Android updates on their devices.

Usually, you won’t have to wait too long, though. For example, Android 14 rolled out to Pixel devices on October 4, 2023, and launched on Samsung devices on October 30, 2023. So, even if you don’t have a Pixel phone, you will most likely have access to Android 15 within a month of when Google launches the update on Pixels.

Laptop Mag will be covering all the latest news and rumors surrounding Android 15, so stay tuned for more details about when it will launch on various Android devices and what to expect.