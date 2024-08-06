Galaxy AI might be coming to Samsung Galaxy A phones, but there's a catch

AI is finding itself in more and more devices this year, and Samsung is reportedly expanding its Galaxy AI features into its 2024 Galaxy A-Series phones.

According to SamMobile, the phones include the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55. Unfortunately, that price gap between the premium and mid-range phones might cost you a few features.

So, which features are you missing out on, and is it worth upgrading your Galaxy to get those select features? Let's break down Galaxy AI.

What does Galaxy AI offer?

First, let's go over Galaxy AI features.

Similar to Google's AI Overview, Samsung offers Browsing Assist, which is baked into the Samsung Internet app. It summarizes long articles and webpages (a.k.a. stealing my job). You can also use Google's Circle to Search, which isn't unique to Samsung but isn't available on the Galaxy A phone right now.

Then there's Live Translate, which enables real-time translation while you're on a phone call. This translation feature also makes its way into the Chat Assist, so you can clearly communicate while texting.

Transcript Assist Voice Recorder, which is exactly what it sounds like; a recording software that also transcribes, similar to the Pixel's Recorder app. The Note Assist feature summarizes your notes in pre-defined templates.

Then there are photo-editing suggestions, generative photo editing, and Instant Slow-Mo, all of which are implemented post-capture.

What's missing and is it worth upgrading?

We don't know what Samsung will keep or take away just yet, but we know that Galaxy AI is likely coming in the One UI 6.1.1 update, so technically you're getting the features without additional cost.

Regardless of the features you're missing, let's keep in mind the overall cost. Samsung Galaxy A35 is currently $399, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 is $799.

That's a $400 gap. Samsung can throw in a cat that does tricks for you on command and I don't think that'd be worth the upgrade. If you plan on upgrading to a higher-end Samsung phone, don't do it for the AI features.

Additionally, it's unclear if Galaxy AI will show up in older Galaxy A devices, but Samsung did make it explicitly clear that it wants Galaxy AI in more than 200 million Galaxy devices this year.

Outlook

If SamMobile's sources are accurate, Samsung will be bringing Galaxy AI to Galaxy A phones this year. We don't know when exactly, and we don't know what features will be there.

But stay tuned because the end of the year is getting closer with each word you read. So it shouldn't take too long to find out.