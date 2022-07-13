You can buy a pretty decent Windows laptop for under $100 on Prime Day — Here's how

A Windows laptop for a hundred bucks is the perfect back-to-school deal, and Best Buy has absolutely delivered with this Asus 14-inch system for just $99 (opens in new tab)!

Here we all were, looking to Amazon for the best Prime Day deals and yet, Best Buy's just knocked it out the park with this absolutely blinder.

Asus 14-inch laptop: was $249 now $99 @ Best Buy

With $150 off, getting a Windows laptop for less than $100 is insane value for money! It may not have the most horsepower under the hood (as you'd expect), but this is good enough for simple productivity and entertainment.

Yes, this laptop is pretty basic. Don't expect to do anything but basic productivity and binge watching on here. But for what you get, this really is a pretty decent system for anyone needing a dirt cheap system for simple tasks.

The HD display is good enough for all your YouTube wormhole needs, and the speakers are OK for social listening (though we recommend plenty of Prime Day headphone deals (opens in new tab)).

And for the work side of things, the Intel Celeron is weak on the more professional use cases, but can more than handle its own with a few Chrome tabs and basic productivity.

Multitasking is handled by 4GB of RAM, the 64GB of on-board storage is ideal for your apps and documents, and the keyboard has a decent, tactile feel to each press.

So, what are you waiting for. This is without a doubt, the cheapest laptop deal on Prime Day, so snap it up now!