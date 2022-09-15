Xbox Tokyo Game Show: Persona 5 Royal, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, Exoprimal and more

Xbox's appearance at Tokyo Game Show was not insignificant, and although it went live far before most of us west-coasters normally wake up (around 5am EST), there's still tons to talk about and much to share.

The stream opened with a Rakugo storyteller introducing us to the show before Phil Spencer made an appearance, introducing himself in Japanese and explaining how much of an honor it was to meet with the best Japanese developers out there. Spencer explains how he wants to bring the joy of gaming to everyone around the world, shortly before it jumps into our first announcement of the showcase.

Persona 5: Royal

The Xbox Tokyo Games Show presentation opens with a first-look at Persona 5 Royal coming to Xbox Game Pass. It shows off each of the main characters, some of their key story moments, and many of their personas.

(Image credit: ATLUS)

It's available for sale on October 21, but it's also coming to Xbox Game Pass on Windows, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It was also briefly teased that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden would be coming to Xbox Game Pass as well, but no official release date was shown off.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The next announcement gave us a deeper dive into Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you've ever played Nioh, you probably have an idea of what this intense and brutal third-person action game looks like.

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

It opens with how the developers wanted to evolve the Nioh series, but not in a way that would keep it limited to Japan, instead focusing on the Three Kingdoms. It's largely based on Chinese martial arts and incorporates "thousands of years of Chinese myths," which sounds absolutely awesome.

If you've played Nioh 2 and got a taste of its incredible character creator, you're probably hoping Team Ninja's next game keeps the trend going. For a while, I was worried that Wo Long wouldn't feature a character creator, but it was actually shown off during the show, which makes me even more excited for the game.

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is coming to Xbox Game Pass, although there is no set release date for it just yet.

Exoprimal

Exoprimal received a slightly more story-focused trailer, with snippets of dialogue referencing the state of the world, interactions between crew members, giant AI-women, and of course, tons of action combat of mecha-suits slaughtering dinosaurs.

(Image credit: Capcom)

It's a little surprising to see that Exoprimal has so many cutscenes when the game is PvEvP focused, meaning it likely revolves around matchmaking with other players. It's certainly interesting that a seemingly multiplayer-focused game has this much of a story, and I'm interested to see how it'll play out in the actual game.

Exoprimal launches in 2023.

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle, the 2v2 fighting game featuring a mashup of characters from Blazblue, RWBY, Persona 4, Under Night In-Birth, and more, is now coming to Xbox.

(Image credit: Arc System Works)

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle will be launching spring 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, also coming free to Game Pass. It also seems like it'll be coming to PC Game Pass, even though it doesn't show the Windows icon on the final screen.

Guilty Gear Strive

Guilty Gear Strive is now coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It will also be launching on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One sometime spring 2023. It'll be fully available on Game Pass as well.

(Image credit: Arc System Works)

If you've never played Guilty Gear Strive, it's a gorgeous stylized fighter that beautifully meshes an anime aesthetic with 3D animation. Every character is an absolute blast to play and it's easily the best fighting game of 2021.

Naraka Bladepoint

Naraka Bladepoint, which is a third-person hack-n-slash battle royal, is receiving an update with a new campaign mode called Showdown, a new map called Holoroth, and a new hero named Yin.

(Image credit: NetEase Games)

The game is available now on Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and Windows, while the Xbox One version is coming in December 2022. We also learned that the second chapter of the campaign is coming in October 2022.

Overwatch 2's new hero, Kiriko

TGS gave us our first gameplay look at Kiriko, Overwatch 2's new hero. She has the ability to teleport, heal allies, throw kunai to dispatch foes, and plays with an adorable spirit fox-companion that buffs allies.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 will be launching free-to-play on October 5.

Palworld

Palworld was also briefly shown off, the bizarre Pokémon-esque game where players catch Pals and let them use firearms while also putting them to work in factories... it's strange.

Deathloop

Deathloop is not only coming to Game Pass, but it's also receiving a free update that comes with a new weapon, new upgrades, an extended ending (whatever that means), new enemies, and more.

Deathloop will be available on Game Pass for Xbox consoles, PC and Cloud on September 20. The game can be pre-loaded right now.

More coming to Game Pass

Tons of games are coming to Game Pass, including the Ni No Kuni series. Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered is launching on Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC today. While Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will be coming sometime in 2023.

(Image credit: Level 5)

Danganronpa 3 is also coming to Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC today. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is also coming to Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2023. Dyson Sphere Program, a planet-wide management sim where the player uses giant laser guns and mecha-suits to defend their world, is available on PC Game Pass on October 13.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is coming to Game Pass on both Xbox and PC today. Fuga: Memories of Steel is available now on Game Pass for consoles and PC.