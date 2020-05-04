Xbox Series X May 2020 games event: How to watch

Xbox Series X is finally getting a dedicated event for what we've been waiting for: games. Xbox Series X games will debut on an Inside Xbox livestream taking place on May 7.

Here's when and where you can watch it:

How to watch Xbox Series X games event

The Inside Xbox event will air on May 7 starting at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 a.m. AEST. You can find the stream on one of many of Xbox's social platforms, which will be linked below. As we get closer to the event, we'll embed the video directly into this article for easy access.

There's a slew of Xbox Series X games that are already confirmed, such as Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We're likely to get more game reveals at this event, but actual gameplay footage could be the most important takeaway.

We haven't seen any game, apart from Gears 5, run on the Xbox Series X for an extended period of time. We'll definitely get some Halo Infinite gameplay, especially since the game is launching when the Series X does in a few months.

One of the most anticipated game reveals, however, is Playground Games' Fable 4. We don't know that Fable 4 exists nor do we know that Playground Games is even working on it, but rumors have been floating around for quite a while now. I'm hoping there's some credence to it because I need Fable back in my life.

Stay tuned for more updates about the Inside Xbox event.