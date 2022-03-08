WWE 2K22's MyFACTION mode lets you build a Superstar dream team

WWE 2K22's MyFACTION game mode is a single-player online experience. In a nutshell, its 2K Games' WWE SuperCard mobile game reimagined for PC and console.

For the first time in WWE 2K history, players can create their own pro-wrestling dream team. Under 2K WWE’s new MyFACTION game mode, you’ll build a four-person team of WWE Superstars and Legends. From there, you’ll compete with renowned WWE factions like nWo, D-Generation, and Evolution.

Naturally, you’ll need a whole lot of muscle to take on the likes of legends like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, Rick Rude and others. However, there are a few ways to boost performance, along with customizing and drafting Superstars.

Similar to WWE 2K’s MyRISE career mode, you’ll make important decisions in MyFACTION. It's all about selecting the right Superstars and knowing when to use certain boosters. When your custom team is ready for action in the virtual ring, you’ll battle it out in Faction Wars and Weekly Towers, while also completing daily and weekly challenges to earn MyFACTION in-game currency.

MyFACTION Points can be exchanged for card packs and contracts, whereas MyFACTION Tokens unlock WWE Superstars and Legends cards in the Token Rewards store. Although MyFACTION Points can unlock all these goodies, you may opt to purchase virtual currency. MyFACTION limited-time rewards refresh every month while new themed card packs release often to keep things fresh and exciting.

WWE 2K22 is available for pre-order for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game’s Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle editions will be available on March 11, 2022. WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available on March 8, 2022.