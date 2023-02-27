Wow! The M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD just dropped $200

Apple's M2 MacBook Air just dropped to its lowest price since the holidays. So if you've been hesitant about picking up a new MacBook due to cost, here's some incentive.

Right now, the 512GB M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $1,299 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, this higher capacity storage model costs $1,499, so that's $200 in savings. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this MacOS laptop.

In fact, it's one of the best MacBook deals of the season.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2 512GB: $1,499 $1,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the 512GB M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple's 2022 MacBook Air M2 brings a new look and performance enhancements to the brand's premium Ultrabook . Boasting power, portability, and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops money can buy. The base model packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we praise its elegant redesign, good performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In our lab's Geekbench overall performance test, the MacBook Air M2 notched a score of 8,919. This beats the previous-gen MacBook Air M1's benchmark score of 5,962 by a huge margin.

At 2.7 pounds and 0.4 inches thin, the MacBook Air fits easily into any medium-sized purse, messenger bag or backpack. It’s lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier yet thinner than the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Air M2 supplies you with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, headset jack and a MagSafe charging port.

Now $200 off, the M2 MacBook Air is a solid choce if you're in the market for new Ultrabook.