Wow! HP is selling a $499 laptop with a 10th Gen Core i7

The deals keep getting better as we creep closer to Black Friday. Case in point: HP is selling a laptop with a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU for just $499.

Seriously, this is the most powerful machine we've seen at this price point by a good margin. So, what exactly do you get? A 15.6-inch laptop with a Core i7-10510U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, all for under $500.

That's insane. But before you press "Add to cart" be sure to upgrade the 15-inch display to 1080p resolution (for just $50 extra) — trust us, you don't want to go with the default 1366 x 768 pixels.

HP Laptop 15t (Core i7): was $1,349 now $499

While we haven't reviewed this particular HP model, laptops with this sort of price-to-performance ratio don't come around very often.

How do we know it offers strong performance? For one, the laptop is equipped with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which has proven to be a big step up from 8th Gen chips. You also get a generous 12GB of RAM and what should be a speedy 256GB SSD. But again, you'll want to upgrade the base display to the 1080p resolution for another $50.

