Wow! Acer Aspire 5 with AMD Ryzen drops below $320 on Prime Day

The AMD-charged Acer Aspire 5 delivers solid performance for the price. And for Prime Day, this mainstream laptop is cheaper than ever.

For today only, you can get the Acer Aspire 5 AMD Laptop for just $319 at Amazon. Normally priced $400, that's $80 in savings and marks an all-time low price for this Windows laptop. It's one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far.

Save $80 on the slim and lightweight Acer Aspire 5 — its biggest markdown yet. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, AMD Ryzen 3 3350U 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, AMD Ryzen 3 3350U 4-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 128GB SSD.

In our Acer Aspire 5 review, we were impressed by its good sound quality and a full selection of ports. Design-wise, the Aspire 5 sports a premium aesthetic, with a silver, aluminum hood.

With a weight of 3.8 pounds, the Aspire 5 one of more portable 15-inch laptops out there. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (both 4.3 pounds) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (4 pounds). It's slightly heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, the Aspire 5 equips you with an RJ45 Ethernet port, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

If you're on the hunt for an affordable laptop for the classroom or your home office, the Acer Aspire 5 is a wise choice.