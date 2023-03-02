Windows 12 just popped up in leaked Intel docs — will Microsoft’s next-gen OS arrive in 2024?

It seems like Windows 11 just arrived, but it's actually nearly halfway through its lifecycle already — and the next-gen OS is already fluttering around the grapevine. Believe it or not, but an alleged leaked Intel document popped up this week referencing Windows 12.

The documentation discovered by hardware leaker @leaf_hobby was first covered by Video Cardz and the original tweet was since deleted, but indicated that Intel's Meteor Lake platform would support Windows 12.

So when can we expect Windows 12?

We'll always recommend taking claims from leakers with a grain of salt, but this certainly rings true based on everything else know and @leaf_hobby has enough hits on their leaking resume to give this some added weight.

Intel's Meteor Lake is slated to arrive either at the very end of this year or some time early in 2024, which would fit with highlighting support for Windows 12 if that is coming in fall 2024. That also matches up with a leak unearthed by Windows Central last July that pointed to Microsoft adopting a three-year release cycle for Windows. If that proves correct, the new major OS update should arrive in October 2024.

Now the question of what to expect in Windows 12 is one we'll have to dig into deeper another day, but AI will play a larger role. We have comments from Microsoft pointing to that effect, the recent addition of BingAI to the Windows 11 taskbar is just the beginning. Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm are all working to further enhance AI performance in their chipsets as well, so Microsoft will look to leverage that newfound power to its (and your) advantage in Windows 12.