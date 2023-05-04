Windows 11 Photos app gets huge update — add animations, music to your pics

Microsoft unveiled a new riveting update for the Windows 11 Photos app, but it's only available to Windows Insiders who are brave enough to tread the uncertainty of brand spankin' new Windows features.

Apparently, one of the most highly requested features for the Photos app is a slideshow option. The Redmond-based tech giant listened to users' feedback, and lo and behold, the Windows 11 Photos app now has a Slideshow Mode you can play around with. Microsoft also added a timeline scrollbar and a Spot Fix perk.

Wondering what else Microsoft added to this Windows 11 Photos app update? Stick around to find out.

So instead of software like Google Photos, which automatically delivers you slideshows, you can make your own slideshows in the Photos app by selecting the photos you want. You can customize it to your liking with transitions, animations, and 25 original music soundtracks.

Microsoft brought back the timeline scrollbar to the All Photos, OneDrive, and iCloud Photos, so that means photos will be grouped by year and month. Simply, this scrollbar will just let you jump to the times you want (if the metadata is accurate).

Finally, we got the Spot Fix feature, which almost every competent photo editor already has. Don't get me wrong; it's a good feature, but it's something that should have been implemented years ago.

Now here's a slew of other fixes and improvements:

Auto Enhance is now available for use without having to install the 93MB add-on.

When importing photos from external devices, you can now drag and drop to choose the photos you want and use the quick toggle to confirm the files that have been selected.

Hidden iCloud Photos will no longer display in the gallery.

Fixed an issue where audio on video files is muted by default. The app now plays the audio by default and persists user settings across videos.

Copying and pasting a photo from the Photos app into Outlook and Teams now inserts the image inline by default instead of adding an attachment.

Multi-select photos: hold down the SHIFT key while selecting photos in the gallery now selects multiple consecutive photos in a row; holding down the CTRL key selects multiple non-consecutive photos.

Windows 10 user? You're out of luck. Even if you have Windows 11, you have to be a Windows Insider. There is definitely some risk in experimenting with features that aren't up to snuff for a full release, but if you want your slideshows, you're going to have to jump right in.

You'll have to update your Photos app to version number 2023.11050.2013.0 or higher to get access to the aforementioned new features.