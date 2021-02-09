Windows 10 update causes dreaded Blue Screen of Death — Here's how to fix it

The latest Windows 10 updates are reportedly causing the dreaded Blue Screen of Death and app crashes for multiple users.



Those who have installed two of the updates, including KB4598299 and KB4598301, on Windows 10 versions 1909, 2004 and 20H2 have been experiencing issues when using apps such as Visual Studio, along with Windows Presentation Foundation, as seen on BetaNews.

The two recent updates went live to solve issues concerning Microsoft's software .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8. Given the bugs with these updates, that old saying 'one step forward, two steps back' comes to mind.



As seen on the Visual Studio forum, Microsoft has acknowledged the problem, and states that "A fix for this issue has been internally implemented and is being prepared for release."





Looking for a more immediate fix rather than wait for another Windows 10 update? The simplest option is to uninstall the updates KB4598299 or KB4598301. This can be done by heading to "Settings" on Windows 10.



Once there, click on "Update & Security" which will lead you to the "Windows Update" window. From here, click "View update history" and then click "Uninstall updates." Select the update you want to install from the pop-up window and it will start the uninstallation.



The Visual Studio forum also has a few solutions, however, many users have stated that uninstalling the updates has worked for them.



Microsoft's Windows 10 updates are known to bring a host of various issues, although frequent Blue Screens of Death are the most problematic. Gamers on Windows 10 have recently experienced crashes when playing PC games in full-screen mode, but you can fix the issue with a simple update. Don't fret, it isn't the same as the two mentioned here.