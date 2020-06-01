Windows 10 May 2020 update blocked on some PCs — is your device on the list?

The Windows 10 May 2020 update, also known as Windows 10 version 2004, is plagued with issues that could potentially wreck your PC — we combed through these critical bugs last week.

Microsoft, attempting to ward off a worldwide Windows 10 update catastrophe, is issuing warning messages to a large number of devices and blocking them from installing the upgrade.

"We're offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn't quite ready for it. Once your device is ready, you'll see the update available on this page. There's nothing you need to do at this time," Microsoft's warning says.

The Redmond-based tech giant has had a tumultuous history of failure-causing snafus with its updates. Windows 10 version 2004 was in beta testing for nearly a year and a half, but still, a smooth rollout escaped Microsoft's grasp.

On the other hand, I can't help but cut Microsoft some slack. A flawless Windows update rollout is damn-near impossible with billions of PCs packing different hardware and software components.

Microsoft's decision to halt updates on high-risk devices is a smart move. It may frustrate some PC users who are anxious to upgrade their PC and explore some of the new tweaks that Microsoft has implemented, but this pause is for the greater good.

Which devices are blocked from installing Windows 10 version 2004?

The folks at The Verge tested whether they could smoothly install the Windows 10 May 2020 update on several Microsoft laptops, including the Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X, but only the Surface Pro 6 could successfully upgrade to Windows 10 version 2004.

According to a Microsoft page delving into Windows 10 May 2020 update issues, the Redmond-based tech outlined several device types that may malfunction with the upgrade.

1. PCs with older drivers for Nvidia display adapters (GPU). Devices using an an Nvidia display adapter while sporting drivers with a version below 358.00 may be affected by the update.

2. Systems with apps or games that use GameInput Redistributable. Should you install Windows 10 version 2004 while having GameInput Redistributable, a software developed by Microsoft, you could lose mouse input on your PC.

3. Always On, Always Connected PCs. Devices with more than one Always On, Always Connected capable network adapter (e.g. Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3) may be plagued with unexpected restarts.

4. Devices using Thunderbolt docks. While plugging and unplugging Thunderbolt docks, some devices may receive stop errors if they have the update installed.

5. Devices with certain Realtek drivers. Microsoft spotted Bluetooth-connectivity issues with some devices sporting Realtek drivers.

6. PCs with Intel integrated graphics. Devices with Intel integrated graphics may suffer from substandard variable refresh rates with the update.

7. Devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers. With the update, devices with certain Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers may be afflicted with a blue-screen stop error.

Microsoft did not give a date on when these issues will be resolved except for a reported bug with the Deployment Image Servicing and Management tool -- the estimated time of arrival for this fix is mid-June.

For the time being, as Microsoft investigates these issues, the Redmond-based tech giant implores users to hold off on manually updating their device.