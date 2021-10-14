Trending

Want to buy a PS5 for the holidays? This might be your best chance

Sony just opened up a new option for buying a PS5 before the holidays. Here's how to snag yourself the console.

PS5 launch day availability
The PS5 is less than a month away from blowing out the candle to celebrate its first birthday, but it is still a challenge to find one with restocks selling out in minutes. 

If a PS5 is on your holiday shopping list then Sony itself may be the answer as deal finder @Wario64 recently spotted a page where you can register for the chance to buy a PS5 from Sony. If selected, you will just get an email with instructions on how to complete the purchase (via CNET).

To be eligible, you need a PlayStation Network account and Sony indicated that selections will be made "based on previous interests and PlayStation activities." While that is a bit vague, it does suggest that a dormant PlayStation Network account may not have a lot of luck.

Emails will be sent out starting in November to notify those that have been selected with instructions on how to purchase the console along with a day and time that you will be able to do so.

While the lottery nature of this is one catch, the other is that you still aren't guaranteed a PS5 if you are selected. When your invitation window opens you have the opportunity to buy any of the following items:

  • 1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition
  • 2 DualSense wireless controllers (Bundles , Cosmic Red or Midnight Black)
  • 3 DualSense wireless controllers (White)
  • 1 PS5 Media Remote
  • 1 PULSE 3D wireless headset

Quantities of all the products are limited for each purchasing window, but you at least only need to be the fastest among a much smaller group and each user is only able to purchase one PS5 per PlayStation Network account.

It's unfortunate that a year is still the state of the PS5 supply, but if you are determined to get a PS5 for the holidays this might be one of your best chances.

