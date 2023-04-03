Unlocked phone deals: Save up to $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are up to $200 off at Best Buy — no activation required. Plus, save up to $600 more when you trade-in an eligible device.

For a limited time, you can get the fantastic Samsung Galaxy S3 Ultra for $999 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. This premium flagship phone usually fetches $1,199, you're saving $200 with this deal. You'll find it at Amazon (opens in new tab) for the same price. Best Buy also offers the entry model Samsung Galaxy S23 for $699 (opens in new tab) ($100 off). Again, Amazon (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.

These are the lowest prices we've tracked for these unlocked smartphones. In fact, they're among the best phone deals we've seen since the holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,199 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It features an S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom. So if you want to take photos of the moon, this is the phone you. Amazon (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is not just for Android users. It's also a great option if you're switching from an iPhone. The phone in this deal packs a 6.8-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 512GB of storage. Powering the device's 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 which lets you quickly juice up your phone when you're in a pinch.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we loved its bright, vivid display and game-changing Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone's advanced camera and seamless integration with other mobile Samsung devices impressed us. We loved the Galaxy S23 Ultra so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During real-world testing we opened 40 Chrome tabs with a YouTube video playing in the background. We then jumped around between apps and the Galaxy S23 Ultra didn't so much as stutter. In our lab, it delivered big scores on our benchmarks, notching 14,611 with 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited. It beat the breaks off its flagship competitors — Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max (8,652, 5-core Apple GPU) and Google's Pixel 7 Pro (6,725, Mali-G710 MP7 GPU).

Made from recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic, the Galaxy S23 Ultra feels substantial and premium. At 8.3 ounces and measuring 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches, it's identical in mass to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. By comparison, it's slightly larger, yet lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (8.5 ounces, 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.31 inches).

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is at the top of the totem pole in the category of Android phones. It's a solid buy if you're looking for a powerful big screen phone that includes its own stylus.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Unlocked: $799 $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 — no strings attached. This Android phone packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.