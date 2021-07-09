Unlocked OnePlus 9 5G phone drops to record low price of $649

The OnePlus 9 is a solid alternative to pricier premium flagship phones. If you're currently on the prowl for a sub-$1,000 handset, this might just be the perfect deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the unlocked 6.5-inch OnePlus 9 for $649 from Amazon. Usually, this phone costs $729, so that's $81 in savings. It's the OnePlus 9's lowest price yet and among the best phone deals available right now.

OnePlus 9 deal

OnePlus 9 Smartphone: was $729 now $649 @ Amazon

At $81 off, the Editor's Choice OnePlus 9 is more affordable than ever. The phone in this deal packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you want a larger screen, Amazon also offers the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro for $969 ($99 off).

Even when it's not on sale, the OnePlus 9 is one of the best smartphones for the money. Specs-wise, it features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8GB of RAM. For all your apps and important files, it offers 128GB of storage.

In our OnePlus 9 review, we found the phone's fantastic performance impressive. We also loved its bright, vivid 120Hz display and battery life which clocked over 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the OnePlus 9 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 9 features a glass construction and a barely visible OnePlus logo on the rear. There's a volume rocker on the left edge and an iPhone-like ring/vibrate/silent slider on the right. At 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.32 inches and 6.8 ounces, the OnePlus is on par with the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches, 6.7 ounces) and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (5.8 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches, 6.7 ounces).

If you want high-end specs without the high sticker price, the OnePlus 9 is a solid pick up.