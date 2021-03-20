Unlocked Galaxy S1 Ultra 5G price cut takes $200 off Samsung's flagship phone

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is one of the best phones out there — and one of the priciest. If you're contract free and scoping out the best unlocked phone deals, here's one you'll love.

Amazon currently has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on sale for $999.99. That's $200 off its normal price of $1,200 and the biggest discount we've seen for this phone outright. Even better, you'll save an extra $100 when you bundle the phone with the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. Altogether, you're saving $300 which makes it one of the best phone deals available right now.

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: was $1,200 now $1,000 @ Amazon

At $200 off, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is at its lowest price yet. It packs everything we love about the Galaxy S21 into a bigger body. It bumps you up to a 6.8-inch, 12GB of RAM, and a high capacity 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, you'll save an extra $100 when you bundle this Galaxy phone with the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds in Black. View Deal

It packs a 6.8-inch, (3200 x 1440) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

Perfect for content creators the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's 108MP rear wide camera lens and 40MP selfie lens lets you capture pro-grade quality images. Its 100X dual-lens zoom and up to 8K video @ 24fps, lets you shoot your next feature film right on your Galaxy phone.

Although we didn't test this Galaxy phone model, in our Galaxy S20 FE review, we were impressed by its bright,120Hz display, versatile camera, and excellent performance. While the Galaxy S20 FE is the best Samsung phone for most people, the Galaxy S21 Utra's Snapdragon 888 CPU speed destroys the Galaxy S20 FE's older Snapdragon 865's chip.

As sister site, Tom's Guide reports in their Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G review, it scored 3,440 in Geekbench 5 overall performance tests, surpassing the Galaxy S20 FE's 2,928 multi-core score. You can expect the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G to deliver seamless day-to-day multitasking and gaming. It's also expected to receive Google's forthcoming Android 12 software update later this year.