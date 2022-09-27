Transferring files between your phone and PC is a pain — but the 'Intel Unison' app fixes that

Transferring data between your phone and Windows is a pain in the rear. Sure, there's Phone Link, but let's be honest, it needs a lot of work. Syncing between one's phone and PC takes is slow, and sometimes, it doesn't even display your incoming texts.

Fortunately, Intel is introducing a new app called Unison, a platform that lets users seamlessly connect their devices to their PC for a "universal, easy-to-use experience." Don't worry, iPhone users. You won't get left out here. Android and iOS device owners can benefit from the Unison app.

What is Intel Unison?

According to a Sept. 27 press release from Intel, Unison is an app that will let users pair their phones, whether iOS or Android, with their PC for the following processes:

Take phone calls. With Unison, users will have the option to dial their contacts and receive voice calls directly from their PCs

Get notifications. Phone notifications will pop up on users' PC via the Unison app to help users stay connected.

Interact with text messages. Users can receive and send text messages, so they don't have to constantly switch between devices.

File transfer. Whether it's a photo, video or doc, Intel claims that Unison allows users to transfer files seamlessly between their devices and PC.

When can you take advantage of Intel Unison? As it stands now, the platform will only launch on 12th-Gen CPU-based Acer, HP, and Lenovo Intel Evo laptops this year. Intel added that it will "scale to 13th Gen Intel Core-based designs starting in 2023."

The chipset maker promised to evolve to other form factors and operating systems in the future.