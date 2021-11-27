This MSI Pulse GL66 for $799 is one of the cheapest Black Friday RTX 3050 laptop deals you can get

The MSI Pulse GL66 boasts Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. Powerful gaming laptops can be costly which is why Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend is the best time to buy one.

Currently, Best Buy offers the RTX 3050 GPU-having MSI Pulse GL66 $799. That's $150 off its regular price of $949, it's lowest price yet, and one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals you can get.

MSI Pulse GL66 Black Friday deal

MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop: was $949 now $799 @ GameStop MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop: was $949 now $799 @ GameStop

At $150 off, this MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop is at its lowest price yet. This gaming rig is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Doing the heavy lifting for graphics is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

MSI is renowned its gaming notebooks and the Pulse GL66 is among the most powerful. The laptop in this deal boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it packs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Although we didn't test this model, in our MSI GS66 Stealth review, we praised its sleek, attractive design and battery life which lasted 6+ hours during testing. We gave the MSI GS66 a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice award for its good overall and gaming performance.

We expect the performance of the Pulse GL66 in this deal to be on par with that of its sibling. Now an an all-time low price, the MSI Pulse GL66 is a solid pickup if you're on the hunt for a sub-1000 gaming PC.