The one reason I was going to buy a new MacBook or iPad this year just went poof

As we gear up for Apple to launch a new 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 in just a few short weeks, a new report from BGR suggests that could be the last new MacBook we see until 2024.

The possibility of M3 chips arriving this year was the only reason I was shopping body parts on the dark web to buy a new MacBook or iPad powered by the latest 3nm chips. Sure, an M2-powered MacBook Air is powerful enough, but many of us were geeked for these new 3nm process chips coming out of TSMC that Apple has gobbled up for itself.

Tech_Reve, a leaker on Twitter, stated, "Update: No M3 Mac or iPad for this year due to yield issues with TSMC not being able to supply enough of the M3 to Apple; Apple has delayed the release of the M3 until next year."

The same leaker also mentioned via Twitter that Apple's 14-inch iPad Pro, which showed up in other leaks and rumors of late, would share the same chipset with the next-gen MacBooks—making it the most powerful tablet ever.

As always, leaks from anonymous sources have to be taken with a grain of salt, but given the ongoing supply chain issues and the volumes necessary for an Apple product launch, it's certainly plausible. For its part, Apple has not yet mentioned publically when M3-powered devices would launch or if they even exist.

We will know more in a few weeks during WWDC, where Apple is expected to unveil a new 15-inch MacBook Air and the Apple AR/VR headset. However, there could be hints as to what is next to come and when we should expect to see the next-gen M3 chipsets.