The excellent Acer Swift 5 is $350 off in Prime Day laptop deal — get over 13 hours of battery life

One of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get right now is on the Acer Swift 5, which is $350 off its original price. Before Prime Day, the Swift 5 was a whopping $1,299. Now, you can get the Acer Swift 5 for $949 from Amazon.

We're excited about this deal because we reviewed the Swift 5, and it is a beastly laptop that earned 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice badge. We were impressed with how it outperformed the most popular laptops on the market: the 2-in-1 Dell XPS 13 and the HP Spectre x360 13.

At $350 off, the ultra-powerful, competition-beating, lightweight Acer Swift 5 is offering an excellent deal. This 14-inch laptop packs an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 1TB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price.View Deal

We're geeking out over this Prime Day Swift 5 deal because this Acer laptop blew us away when we reviewed it. Not only were we impressed with its lightweight, ultra-thin form factor, but we were enamored after the Swift 5 crushed industry-leading favorites Dell XPS 13 and the HP Spectre x360 13 on the Geekbench 5.0 benchmark, an overall performance test.

The Acer Swift 5, packed with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, also has excellent endurance. We expect laptops to last a minimum of 8 hours to support a full work or school day, but the Swift 5 exceeded our expectations and lasted a whopping 13 hours and 37 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test.

At 12.6 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches, it’s smaller and lighter than most of its competitors, including the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2.4 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6-inches), Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches) or the new MacBook Air (2.8 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

The Acer Swift 5 is here for you with an assortment of ports that supports all of your legacy gear (e.g. HDMI 2.0, DC-in charging, USB Type-A port) while also giving you a taste of what the future has to offer with its Thunderbolt 4 port.

