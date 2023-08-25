Take a look at the iPhone 15 Pro’s new color options — introducing ‘Titan Grey’

The iPhone 15 Pro’s official unveiling at Apple’s September 2023 event is just weeks away, but the internet is awash with information leaking out of Apple Park. The latest of which? Two new colors are heading to the latest iPhone Pro models: Titan Grey and an as-of-yet-unnamed dark blue hue.

Titanium tweaks

As reported by 9to5Mac, The shift in tones comes from the iPhone 15 Pro’s rumored switch to a titanium chassis. The new material isn’t as easy to work with as the traditional stainless steel used by Apple in previous models. As such, Apple has apparently been forced to retire the Gold and Deep Purple options introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro.

However, in their wake comes new Titan Grey and dark blue options to fill the void. While not much is known about the latter, it could be a special edition color exclusive to this year’s Pro models. Titan Grey is expected to slot nicely between the current iPhone 15 Pro colors of Silver and Space Black — offering a cool titanium tint to really lean into the Pro’s material upgrade.

Check out the following render of how we expect Apple’s new colors to look based on what we know so far.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Outlook

As far as we know, Apple’s titanium troubles begin and end with the Gold and Deep Purple options of last year’s Pro models. As such, it’s likely to assume that we’ll see the return of its previous palette including Space Black and Silver.

Other changes of note heading to the iPhone 15 Pro include the much talked about action button, a periscope lens, and the debut of USB-C ports to Apple's smartphone lineup.

For news, rumors, and updates on all things Apple, iPhone, and tech, follow Laptop Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives.