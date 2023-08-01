iPhone 15 colors: Is the Barbie craze taking over Apple devices, too?

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Will the iPhone 15 come in a color you love?

iPhone 14
(Image credit: Apple/Future)
Jump to:

The iPhone 15 colors are one of the aspects of the next-generation phone line that people, including myself, are excited to hear about. Pacific Blue is arguably the most attractive iPhone color we've seen in recent years, but since the iPhone 12 Pro, we haven't seen it make a comeback.

Although Pacific Blue will likely get snubbed again for the iPhone 15 Pro, there is a new rumor that something close to it will make an appearance this September, according to a report from MacRumors and reliable Twitter tipster Unknownz21.

Of course, a bluish shade isn't the only hue adorning the new iPhone 15 line. Barbie has made a huge cultural impact this year, leaving behind different shades of pink in its wake. And it looks like Apple isn't immune to the popular doll's influence.

There are plenty of colors and hues that will drape the upcoming handsets. Read on to find out whether these new colorways match your taste.

iPhone 15 colors, according to rumors

Reliable Twitter tipster ShrimpApplePro corroborated a rumor from Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform that's a popular source of Apple rumors, revealing that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature three new colors: Green, Light Yellow, and of course, Pink.

See more

The entry-level iPhone 15 models are rumored to come in the following six colors (new colors are bolded):

  • Green
  • Light Yellow
  • Pink
  • Starlight
  • Midnight
  • Product (RED)

To give you some context, the current iPhone 14 comes in Midnight, Starlight, Product (RED), Yellow, Blue, and Purple.

iPhone 14 colorways

iPhone 14 colorways (Image credit: Apple)

Apple typically changes one or two colors each year, but according to ShrimpApplePro, the Cupertino-based tech giant is nixing three, Yellow, Blue, and Purple, in favor of a lighter Yellow, Pink, and Green. If this rumor is true, we can't help but scratch our heads because a March report from CIRP revealed that Blue and Purple were the most popular picks for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

On the other hand, the addition of Pink isn't surprising because of all the hype surrounding the Barbie film, so we expect this iPhone color to fly off the shelves as buyers seek to add to their Barbiecore collection.

iPhone 15 Pro colors

As mentioned at the outset, MacRumors and Unknownz21 reported that Apple is unleashing a bluish hue for the iPhone 15 Pro models that is reminiscent of Pacific Blue, but it is slightly darker due to its grayish tint.

Rumored blue iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro (Image credit: MacRumors/Unknownz21)

The new shade of Blue is expected to "complement" the new titanium casing that will adorn the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Deep red for iPhone 15 Pro

Deep red for iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

However, from 9to5Mac, we're getting a different report, which states that the iPhone 15 Pro variants will come in a new deep-red color (i.e., 410D0D). According to the tech outlet, the full range of colors is the following:

  • White
  • Space Black
  • Gold 
  • Deep Red

Keep in mind, however, that Unknownz21 claims that they haven't seen nor heard anything about a Deep Red iPhone 15 Pro among their insider sources. Whatever the new color is, it's expected to replace Deep Purple.

iPhone 14 Pro colors

iPhone 14 Pro colors (Image credit: Apple)

Personally, I'm disappointed in the lack of royal blue hues in the new iPhone 15 line, but that's what iPhone cases are for, right? Be sure to check out our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro rumor hubs for all the leaks and gossip surrounding the four updated handsets.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 406 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
4
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
Our Review
6
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,700
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
7
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!