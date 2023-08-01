iPhone 15 colors: Is the Barbie craze taking over Apple devices, too?

The iPhone 15 colors are one of the aspects of the next-generation phone line that people, including myself, are excited to hear about. Pacific Blue is arguably the most attractive iPhone color we've seen in recent years, but since the iPhone 12 Pro, we haven't seen it make a comeback.

Although Pacific Blue will likely get snubbed again for the iPhone 15 Pro, there is a new rumor that something close to it will make an appearance this September, according to a report from MacRumors and reliable Twitter tipster Unknownz21.

Of course, a bluish shade isn't the only hue adorning the new iPhone 15 line. Barbie has made a huge cultural impact this year, leaving behind different shades of pink in its wake. And it looks like Apple isn't immune to the popular doll's influence.

There are plenty of colors and hues that will drape the upcoming handsets. Read on to find out whether these new colorways match your taste.

iPhone 15 colors, according to rumors

Reliable Twitter tipster ShrimpApplePro corroborated a rumor from Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform that's a popular source of Apple rumors, revealing that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature three new colors: Green, Light Yellow, and of course, Pink.

Extra color for poor people iPhone 15 will be green, yellow and pinkSo, - Midnight - Starlight- Green- Yellow- Pink- Product (RED) ? pic.twitter.com/qMo1hzN9epJuly 15, 2023 See more

The entry-level iPhone 15 models are rumored to come in the following six colors (new colors are bolded):

Green

Light Yellow

Pink

Starlight

Midnight

Product (RED)

To give you some context, the current iPhone 14 comes in Midnight, Starlight, Product (RED), Yellow, Blue, and Purple.

iPhone 14 colorways (Image credit: Apple)

Apple typically changes one or two colors each year, but according to ShrimpApplePro, the Cupertino-based tech giant is nixing three, Yellow, Blue, and Purple, in favor of a lighter Yellow, Pink, and Green. If this rumor is true, we can't help but scratch our heads because a March report from CIRP revealed that Blue and Purple were the most popular picks for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

On the other hand, the addition of Pink isn't surprising because of all the hype surrounding the Barbie film, so we expect this iPhone color to fly off the shelves as buyers seek to add to their Barbiecore collection.

iPhone 15 Pro colors

As mentioned at the outset, MacRumors and Unknownz21 reported that Apple is unleashing a bluish hue for the iPhone 15 Pro models that is reminiscent of Pacific Blue, but it is slightly darker due to its grayish tint.

iPhone 12 Pro (Image credit: MacRumors/Unknownz21)

The new shade of Blue is expected to "complement" the new titanium casing that will adorn the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Deep red for iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

However, from 9to5Mac, we're getting a different report, which states that the iPhone 15 Pro variants will come in a new deep-red color (i.e., 410D0D). According to the tech outlet, the full range of colors is the following:

White

Space Black

Gold

Deep Red

Keep in mind, however, that Unknownz21 claims that they haven't seen nor heard anything about a Deep Red iPhone 15 Pro among their insider sources. Whatever the new color is, it's expected to replace Deep Purple.

iPhone 14 Pro colors (Image credit: Apple)

Personally, I'm disappointed in the lack of royal blue hues in the new iPhone 15 line, but that's what iPhone cases are for, right? Be sure to check out our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro rumor hubs for all the leaks and gossip surrounding the four updated handsets.