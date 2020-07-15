Surface Laptop 3 deal takes $400 off the best Microsoft laptop

The Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best laptops to buy. Right now, Microsoft's premium notebook PC is on sale for an incredibly low price.

For a limited time, you can get the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $899 at Amazon. Normally $1,299, that's $400 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine.

It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

The Editor's Choice Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for $899 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration of Microsoft's premium laptop. It packs a 13.3-inch (1280 x 800) a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. For a limited time, it's $400 off via an on-page coupon.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is a more affordable alternative to the MacBook Air.

Just like Apple's stylish laptop, the Surface Laptop has a sleek, minimalist aesthetic characterized by smooth curves and clean surfaces. However, Microsoft's laptop blows away the MacBook Air when it comes to specs.

This Surface Laptop 3 in this deal features a 13.3-inch display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we praised its elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 an Editor's Choice award for its good performance, decent battery life, and comfortable keyboard.

As for design, the Surface Laptop 3 is a classy and modern looking notebook made of premium materials.

At 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches and weighing 2.9 pounds, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).

Like most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 3's port selection is pretty modest. It's equipped with a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB Type-C input.

There's also a headphone/mic jack for when you want private listening. With a 10th Gen Intel chip and durable all-metal finish, the Surface Laptop 3 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 2.

At $400 off, this Surface Laptop 3 deal is too good to miss.