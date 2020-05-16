Surface Duo full specs leaked — and there are some fascinating details

The most surprising tech reveal of the past few years was when Microsoft announced the Surface Duo, a dual-screen smartphone running Android.

At the time, late last year, Microsoft gave us a fair bit of information about the device. We already know it has two 5.6-inch displays, each with a resolution of 1800 x 1350. And that these glass screens fold out to one large 8.3-inch panel. The phone supports Microsoft's Surface Pen and there will be a bunch of Microsoft software packed in.

But since its reveal, details about the Surface Duo have been scarce. We learned via rumors that Microsoft wants to launch the Surface Duo before its original Holiday 2020 release date. But that's about it. That is, until now. Windows Central, using specs from devices being tested by employees, gave a full rundown of the processor, RAM and storage expected in the Surface Duo.

Surface Duo specs

According to Windows Central, citing unnamed sources, the Surface Duo will ship with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 256GB of storage. There will be a single 11-megapixel sensor above the right display for selfies and world-facing photos and videos.

The two 5.6-inch displays are supposedly OLED and have a pixel density of 401ppi (pixels per inch). Those pixels will test the 3,460mAh battery, which is smaller than the 4,000mAh battery in the single-screen Samsung Galaxy S20.

We hope Microsoft worked some magic with power efficiency so the Surface Duo can last through an entire day. if it doesn't, you can at least charge it back up using its USB-C fast-charging port. Test units don't support wireless charging or NFC, but that could change when the production versions roll off the floor.

The Surface Duo will ship with Android 10 but will be updated to Android 11 soon after. As expected, it will come with a suite of pre-installed windows apps that will work across both panels.