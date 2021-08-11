Trending

Steam Deck could run on Windows 11 with help from Valve and AMD

Valve's Steam Deck is expected to arrive soon and when it does, it will allow you to play all your favorite Steam account games wherever you go. Having the ability to play your favorite games on a handheld console is very exciting, but Valve wants your Steam Deck is capable of much more than just gaming. 

During a recent interview with PCGamer, Greg Coomer, the Steam Deck designer, stated that Valve and AMD are working together to make sure the Steam Deck is Windows 11 compatible. Coomer said, "There’s work looking at TPM just now. We’ve focused so much on Windows 10, so far, that we haven’t really gotten that far into it. we expect that we can meet that.".

Valve obviously views the Steam Deck as a device capable of much more than just playing games. The upcoming Steam Deck will be an open platform that provides users with several boot options, including being able to dual boot the SteamOS and Windows 10 and, soon, Windows 11. 

The official launch of the Stream Deck is set for this upcoming December and will cost $399. Like a good techie, I anxiously await my chance to get hands-on with the Steam Deck and ignore my friends and family for days on end. 

