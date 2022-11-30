Spotify Wrapped continues to be the best way to relive (or regret) the songs and podcasts you listened to

Right now, 456 million listeners can open 2022’s Spotify Wrapped — an annual tradition of seeing the songs, artists, albums and podcasts you love, alongside any guilty pleasures (for me, that would be Carly Rae Jepsen).

This year has been what Spotify calls a “vibrant kaleidoscope” of music diversity, and the eye-catching visual style of this year’s wrapped has taken this literally. While there are fun, unofficial alternatives like Instafest , the official wrap up gives you unprecedented levels of detail, to spotlight everything you listened to.

What is Spotify wrapped?

(Image credit: Spotify)

Beyond Spotify sharing what the world listened to (turns out you all listened to a lot of Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, and really loved Kate Bush for Stranger Things-related reasons), Spotify Wrapped offers a personalized view of what you played on repeat this year.

It takes all of your listening data and presents it in various fun and (especially for 2022) really interesting ways. At its most basic, you can see your top artists, podcasts, songs, genres, and albums.

(Image credit: Spotify)

But Wrapped goes deeper by providing a look at what kinds of genres you listen to at different times in the day, and even providing an almost Myers-Briggs-esque music personality.

One of the shining jewels in the crown of Spotify’s year-end service is the fact that every single part of it is shareable, with a selection of different card designs to post on your favorite social networks.

(Image credit: Spotify)

How to access your Spotify wrapped

(Image credit: Spotify)

If you are a Spotify user and would like to get into the Wrapped action, all you need to do is visit the Spotify Wrapped website .

From here, you’ll get an Instagram Story-esque experience that takes you through all your personalized info based on total listening time across songs and podcasts, alongside a set of shareable images of this information (if you’re feeling brave enough to share).

Is there a Spotify Wrapped-like experience for Apple Music listeners?

(Image credit: Apple)

This year, fortunately, the answer is “yes.” Previously, all that Apple Music users have had is a playlist of the most listened to songs. That’s not really a fun experience, and neither is it shareable.

For 2022, Apple Music Replay (opens in new tab) is the year-end roundup that listeners have been craving for — providing a data-centric set of highlights across songs, albums, genres and total time listened. Granted, it’s nowhere near what you get with Spotify Wrapped, but it’s a good first step towards this offering.

Outlook

The next few days are certainly going to be interesting — seeing what you and all your friends have been listening to. This year’s Wrapped takes the same data and presents it in fascinating new ways that will make for a good bit of fun.