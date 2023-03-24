Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds deal takes $81 off the best AirPods Pro 2 alternatives

By Hilda Scott
published

Save $81 on the fantastic Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds

Chances are you're debating Sony WF-1000XM4 vs AirPods Pro 2 if you want the best  noise-cancelling earbuds money can buy. We've tested both and find that Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are the best AirPods Pro 2 alternatives. Superior noise cancellation, exceptional sound and call quality make them the best wireless earbuds — period. 

Currently, Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM4 for $198 (opens in new tab) Typically $279 so $81 in savings. Just $20 shy of their all-time low price, this is one of the best headphone deals we've seen outside of the holidays. You can find them at Walmart (opens in new tab)for the same price. 

Sony does sound well and manufactures much of the industry's best audio wearables. The WF-1000XM4 earbuds are a prime example. They feature Sony's Integrated Processor V1, IPX4 water resistance, and a rated battery life of up to 8 hours (24 hours with the charging case). 

In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a perfect score of 5 out of 5-stars for its excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and powerful active noise-cancellation.

The WF-1000XM4 are the true wireless earbuds version of Sony's over-ear WH-1000XM4. Like their sibling, they have on-ear controls and 360 Reality Audio technology for spatial 3D audio. Meanwhile, Precise Voice Pickup Technology controls the headphones' four built-in microphones. It employs advanced audio signal processing to intuitively pick up your voice clearly. This allows for crystal-clear, hands-free calls and Speak-to-Chat detection. 

Like all of Sony's headphones, WF-1000XM4 earbuds works with the dedicated Sony Headphones Connect App for Android and iOS. From there you can manage Bluetooth connections, toggle noise cancelling and select your favorite voice assistant. 

Simply put, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are solid AirPods Pro 2 alternatives and the best wireless noise cancelling earbuds to buy.  

