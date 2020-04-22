Sling TV Happy Hour free offer includes NFL Draft 2020 live stream

Sling TV currently has a free live streaming offer that lets you enjoy entertainment and news on your laptop or tablet. Sling TV Happy Hour gives you access to Sling Blue — including the NFL Draft 2020 — with no strings attached.

As families across the nation practice social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Sling TV is doing its part by helping people unwind for free. Sling TV's Happy Hour Across America promo offers free TV from 5 p.m. ET to midnight everyday.

You can sign up at https://www.sling.com/deals/happy-hour or via the Sling TV app. The app is available as a free download for iOS and Android devices in the App Store and Google Play, respectively. No credit card is required, all you need is a valid email address to stream Sling Blue for free. Sling Blue normally costs $30/month. It's one of the best Sling TV deals we've seen yet.

Sling TV Happy Hour: free live TV streaming @ Sling TV

Sling TV Happy Hour runs from 5 p.m. ET to midnight everyday. This means you can live stream the NFL Draft 2020 and primetime TV for free — with no strings attached or credit card required. Access more than 50 live channels and over 50,000 on-demand titles.View Deal

To give it a try, I installed and tested the Sling TV app on a PixelBook Go and Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta streamed smoothly. And since the app supports Chromecast, I cast it to my big screen TV and playback was buttery smooth with no choppiness or lag.

Sling's Happy Hour Across America offer includes the Sling TV Blue package which lets you access more than 50 live channels and over 50,000 on-demand titles. You can enjoy entertainment, news and sports across a variety of today's most popular channels. We're talking A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, E!, FOX News, FX, the NFL Network channel, and more.

You'll also be able to watch the NFL Draft 2020, which begins on Thursday, April 23. The first round starts live at 8 p.m. and runs until approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s coverage of the NFL Draft will start at 7 p.m. ET.

Sling TV lets you stream on up to three screens at once and it's also bundled with free cloud DVR. So if you want free live TV and a live stream the NFL Draft, don't hesitate to take advantage of this Sling TV deal.