Skull and Bones delayed to 2023: Here's why

Skull and Bones has been delayed to March 9th, 2023. This is rather abrupt, as it was set to launch in just a little more than a month from today. Its initial release date would have seen it come on November 8, which would have been a day before when God of War Ragnarök comes to PS5.

While its possible Ubisoft pushed it out of the early November slot due to how packed that month currently is (some examples include Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Sonic Frontiers), the company's reasoning for the delay has to do with the "invaluable feedback" received during technical tests.

The Skull and Bones team specifically highlights that it needs "extra time to polish and balance the experience even further." The game probably isn't as good as the developers wanted, with community feedback highlighting that more clearly.

If things need to be fixed and changed, then so be it. Five extra months of development is quite a bit of time to iron out the kinks, so it's probably safe to assume the team is reworking things quite significantly (or maybe just in overdrive bug-fixing mode)

We can also expect Skull and Bones' open beta in the somewhat near future, although specific dates have not been given. If you're desperate to jump into Skull and Bones, you can join the game's Insider Program (opens in new tab) to get early access and offer feedback of your own.