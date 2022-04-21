Sennheiser HD 560S audiophile headphones fall to $155

Sennheiser HD 560S audiophile headphones deliver detailed sound and accurate bass. If you want to hear music the way the artist intended, listen up.

Amazon currently has the Sennheiser HD 560S on sale for $155. Normally, you'd expect to shell out $199 for these open-back headphones, so that's $44 in savings. It's just $12 shy of the HD 560S's all-time low price and one of today's best headphone deals.

Sennheiser HD 560S Headphones: was $199 now $155 @ Amazon

Save $44 on the Sennheiser HD 560S audiophile headphones. Specifically designed with audiophiles in mind, the HD 560S deliver accurate sound. And thanks to its lightweight, luxurious design you can enjoy hours of listening without fatigue. Whether you're grading a new hi-resolution master or sound mixing, the HD 560S are the headphones you want.

The Sennheiser HD 560S are one of the best audiophile headphones to buy. They feature a spacious soundstage, E.A.R angled transducers, an ultra-light, adjustable headband and articulating ear cups.

Although we didn't test these headphones, Sennheiser HD 560S reviews on Amazon average 4.6 out of 5 stars. Owners praise their wide soundstage, crisp sound and deep bass. Others like their comfortable fit and solid build.

We reviewed the similar Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones and found their sound quality and durable build impressive. You can expect the Sennheiser headphones in this deal to be on par with the brand's signature sound and construction.

Whether you're a musician, audio engineer or self-proclaimed audiophile, you can't go wrong with the Sennheiser HD 560S. Especially at this more affordable price.

There's no telling how long this Amazon deal will last, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.