Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a real challenge ahead of it after the Galaxy Z Flip 3 set the bar for foldables last year. Samsung’s smaller foldable got a massive upgrade to its design, cameras and performance while dropping the starting price to $999.

So what’s left for Samsung to fix with the Galaxy Z Flip 4? Battery life is the obvious answer as that was one pain point that Samsung didn’t manage to cure with the otherwise excellent Z Flip 3. But let’s take a look at what the rumor mill has churned up so far regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and then briefly cover what we would like to see Samsung do with its more diminutive and pocketable foldable.

There have been no official statements or credible leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 release date. However, Samsung follows a consistent release schedule, so it most likely will be released at a Galaxy Unpacked event in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

This was the annual event for the Galaxy Note (R.I.P), but the foldables and the Galaxy Watch appear to have claimed it now. This is Samsung’s last chance to grab attention before the September/October launch of the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price

We haven’t seen any convincing rumors regarding the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but the smart money is on a repeat of the $999 price point. That was a $450 price cut from the launch price for its predecessor, so it’s unlikely Samsung’s profit margin has much room to breathe.

A recent tweet from display analyst Ross Young has sparked some hope for discounted pricing on Samsung’s next-gen foldables as he indicated that early production is double that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. While Samsung may shave another $50 off the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Z Fold 4 is likely in for a far more significant discount from its still outlandish $1,799 starting price. Samsung has enjoyed a couple of years as the undisputed ruler of the admittedly small foldables market, but competition is heating up with devices like the Pixel Fold on the horizon, which may motivate Samsung to slash its prices further.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 design

Rumors on the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been pretty sparse as well, except for one big tip from Ice universe . The oft-reliable leaker claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 “becomes smaller and lighter. Bezel narrower,” which seems like uniformly positive news for the pocketable foldable. The only concern is that it likely means that the battery size is at best staying the same 3,300mAh due to the design constraints of fitting a 6.7-inch display into that form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cameras

There haven’t been any leaks regarding the cameras yet, but factoring in the claims that the price may drop a bit and the size reduction, the most likely outcome is that Samsung sticks to the same cameras as last year.

This is likely the last year that Samsung can get away with that without drawing complaints. However, the 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide at f/2.2 should still offer solid results with Samsung’s improving computational photography and the presumed SoC bump that I’ll get to in the next section.

However, Samsung could surprise us and bring the 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle from the Galaxy S22 line to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which would give it a decided boost in low-light performance. This is one of the more expensive components in a phone, so it’s just a budgetary balancing act for Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 performance

Samsung moved to top-tier flagship processors with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and there’s no evidence it will change its tune with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. That should mean it will get the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor found in the Galaxy S22 and likely pair it with the same 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip line is more about its design than performance, but Samsung learned its lesson with the early models that buyers still expect flagship specs from a $1,000 phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 outlook

While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 wasn’t a design revolution; it made several excellent quality of life improvements to the previous model, including better cameras, a bright 120Hz display, a larger cover display and water resistance. That would have been impressive enough, but then Samsung blew us away with the $999 price point, making it a tough act to follow.

The good news for foldable fans is that this is partially just a sign that the segment is maturing and there aren’t huge mountains to climb anymore. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was already excellent; if the Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes a couple of incremental improvements and maybe gets a slight price cut, that’s enough. All of this also means that if you find a great deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, don’t worry that you are losing out on too much by not waiting for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

However, it’s still pretty early; we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any new leaks regarding Samsung’s pocket-friendly foldable, so bookmark this page if you want to stay up-to-date on the latest.