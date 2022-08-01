Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus hits $799 deal price in unlocked phone deal

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the best flagship smartphones out there. If you're looking for an unlocked phone for BYOD or pre-paid use, check this out.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Unlocked for $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, it retails for $999, so you're saving $200. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this Galaxy device. It's one of the best phone deals you can get at the moment.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the industry's best Android handsets. The phone in this deal packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is outfitted with a wide-angle camera and 50MP sensor for capturing images. This lets you take bright, detailed images and video recordings even in low light.



Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Galaxy S22 review, we praise the phone's bright 120Hz display, powerful mobile processor, and enhanced triple camera. We rate the Galaxy S22 4.5 out of 5-stars and give it our esteemed Editor's Choice award. The Galaxy S22 Plus is nearly identical to its sibling — only that it has a larger display.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy S22 performed well. To test its multitasking prowess, we opened 12 Google Chrome tabs, Netflix streaming in the background while switching between multiple apps. The Galaxy S22 held up well with no stutter or lag. We expect the phone in this deal to be on par performance-wise.

If you're due for a new daily driver or jumping into the Android ecosystem, the Galaxy S22 Plus is a wise upgrade.